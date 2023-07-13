Matt Gaetz Fat-Shames Chris Christie for Mocking Chris Wray Hearing as a Cash Grab: I’ll Take His ‘Exercise Plan’ Over His ‘Fundraising Strategy’

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) went for the low-hanging fruit by insulting Chris Christie’s weight in response to his criticism of the House Judiciary Committee’s Chris Wray hearing.

Gaetz joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night for a debrief on the House hearing where he and other Republicans took turns grilling the FBI director. Gaetz claimed that Wray told a “cascade of lies,” then turned his attention to Christie’s Fox News appearance earlier in the day where he complimented Wray while writing off the “theater” from the hearing.

“I think Chris Wray has done a very good job,” Christie said. “And I think, look, a lot of the stuff you see today is theater, that people are trying to raise money for campaigns. Doesn’t mean there aren’t problems at the FBI, there are, but I believe Chris is a guy who can get it fixed.”

This didn’t sit well with Gaetz — who fired back by taking a shot at the 2024 Republican candidate’s physique:

He said that Christopher Wray had delivered extraordinary results. The problem is they’re just extraordinarily awful. Like, Chris Christie criticized us for engaging in fundraising theater during this committee. I’m not going to take my notes on fundraising from a guy who was a lobbyist and was snout down in the lobbyist financial money laundering situation when he was raising money from them as governor of New Jersey. So, I’m more likely to take Chris Christie’s exercise plan than his fundraising strategy.

Hannity called the former New Jersey governor “a clown” and mocked him over his infamous beach photo.

