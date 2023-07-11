Chris Christie Claims Trump is Terrified of Going to Jail on Documents Case: ‘He Goes to Bed Every Night’ Thinking About It

Republican 2024 candidate Chris Christie argued that Donald Trump might consider a plea bargain because the former president abhors the idea that he could go to prison for mishandling classified documents.

The former New Jersey governor joined Morning Joe on Tuesday to discuss his presidential campaign, and his appearance included slams on Trump’s record and various legal troubles he faces. While Christie maintained his negative opinion about Trump’s indictment over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal, he scoffed at Trump’s complaints about being politically persecuted while he faces 37 federal criminal counts of alleged conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and Espionage Act violations.

“He generally has really crappy lawyers, so let me give him advice,” Christie offered:

When they get a court order from a United States District Court judge, it’s not a violation of your Fourth Amendment rights. In fact, if you had done the simple thing that I think almost any other American would have done, which would have been to give the documents back, he wouldn’t be prosecuted. He is in big trouble there. If he takes this case to trial and is convicted, which — based upon what I’ve seen in the indictment — I believe he will be, then he is facing jail time. Because part of what the Justice Department has always done under the attorneys general I’ve seen in my lifetime is, if we offer you a plea, which I’m certain they will, and you turn it down and you take us to trial and you’re convicted, that judge is sending you to jail. I think that’s what he goes to bed every night thinking. Every night. All this bravado and everything else, I’ve known him for 22 years, when I was doing these cases in New Jersey, and I’d put political figures in jail, he’d say to me “I could never do that. I could never go to jail.” And I’m telling you, no matter what he says, no matter how he’s bragging and going on and on about him not being afraid, he goes to bed every time thinking about the sound of the jail cell door closing behind him.

Christie concluded by assessing that “when push comes to shove, I’m not so sure he won’t take the plea. Because if that’s the only way he knows he can avoid prison, I think he just may.” He further argued that Republicans will have to think about that possibility as they decide who they will nominate to run against President Joe Biden.

Watch above via MSNBC.

