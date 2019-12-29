New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet and Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron agreed that both of their papers have to do a better job of covering President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Baquet and Baron joined NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday to talk about how the Trump administration has waged war on fact-based reporting, and what news outlets should do to push back against disinformation. When asked about why people support Trump despite his numerous falsehoods, Baquet said “I’m not convinced people want to be lied to,” but journalists have a job to report the truth even when its counter to the lies that “bad politicians” offer their supporters.

“I don’t want to be dismissive of people that support our president. They’re owed our respect they certainly have mine,” Baron said as he jumped in. “They feel the so-called elites in Washington have not paid attention to them, that they don’t understand their lives…They feel that the president is actually listening to them and addressing their concerns and so they tend to believe him.”

The conversation turned to whether the Times and the Post has to become more culturally in touch with middle America for their reporting to hold more gravity with people. Baquet said he agreed with Baron that “We have to do a better job understanding why some people support Donald Trump. I agree with Marty, we can’t dismiss everybody that supports Donald Trump. I think we have to get out in America much more than we do and talk to people.”

“I think we need to go deeper. Both our institutions, have gotten better at this just to stew in and let people talk. I often talk about religion because I grew up in a very religious family I think look, people in New York and Los Angeles the places I’ve lived in, not everybody, but people in the worlds we travel don’t always see religion as the powerful force that it is, I think we have to do a better job understanding that. I think we cannot dismiss everybody whose supported Donald Trump and everybody and we just cannot dismiss them. First off, that’s not journalistically moral, it’s journalistically moral to reach out, understand the world and to be read that’s our job.”

via NBC.

