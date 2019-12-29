Andrew Yang: Democratic Party ‘Unfortunately Is Acting Like Donald Trump Is the Cause of All of Our Problems’

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang appeared on ABC’s This Week this morning and said Democrats shouldn’t be treating President Donald Trump as “the cause of all of our problems.”

Yang told Jon Karl, “To me it’s clear the reason Donald Trump is our president today is that we automated away 4 million manufacturing Jobs that were primarily based in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Iowa, the swing states he needed to win.”

Karl asked him about his “not left, not right, forward” slogan and whether he thinks “the Democratic party been too far to the left, too ideological.”

“Democrats still have not asked themselves the hard questions as to how Donald Trump won in 2016,” Yang responded. “Where if you look around the country, you see 30 percent of stores and malls closing. You see record high levels of stress, financial insecurity, student loan debt, even suicides and drug overdoses… The Democratic Party unfortunately is acting like Donald Trump is the cause of all of our problems. He’s a symptom and we need to cure the underlying disease.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]