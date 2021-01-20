Obama, Bush and Clinton Talk Biden Inauguration at Prime Time Event: We Are ‘Trying to Come Back to Normalcy’

Former presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama came together during the primetime special Celebrating America to stress unity on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day.

The three began by addressing the importance of a “peaceful transfer of power,” with Bush noting that the mere fact that they were standing there, having that conversation on such a historic day “speaks to the institutional integrity of our country.”

The presidents called for harmony and unification, and stressed the importance of coming together, adding that Americans have more in common than what separates them.

“So this is an unusual thing,” Clinton said. “We are both trying to come back to normalcy, deal with totally abnormal challenges, and do what we do best, which is try to make a more perfect union. It’s an exciting time.”

Obama then noted that Americans should be listening to those they don’t agree with in addition to those who do.

“One of my fondest memories of the inauguration was the grace and generosity that President Bush showed me and Laura Bush showed Michelle [Obama],” Obama said. “It was a reminder that we can have fierce disagreements and yet recognize each other’s common humanity and that as Americans we have more in common than what separates us.”

The former president was likely sending a thinly veiled dig to both Donald and Melania Trump, who left Washington D.C. on Wednesday without welcoming the Bidens to the White House, as is tradition.

Trump also did not attend Biden’s Inauguration Day event, becoming the first president to miss the swearing in of his successor since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Watch above, via CNN.

