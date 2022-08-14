‘Obstructing Justice on What? You Jerks’: Devin Nunes Rages Day After Report Says Trump Lawyer Told DOJ No More Docs Were at Mar-a-Lago

Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, joined Kash Patel, a former official in the Trump administration, on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show Sunday for a wild interview, in which all three took aim at the recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Bartiromo kicked off the interview by saying, “We have been following these charges of entrapment and bad behavior by the FBI for so many years now,” before introducing her guests.

Patel spoke first and noted that even if Trump had taken classified information to his Florida residence, “Trump, as a sitting president, has the unilateral authority for declassification.”

“He can literally stand over a set of documents and say these are now declassified and that is done with definitive action immediately,” argued Patel.

After a lengthy discussion about Hillary Clinton and the “Russiagate hoax,” Bartiromo then asked Nunes about the Department of Justice convening a grand jury and the fact they “are talking about espionage charges.”

“Yeah, I think that’s another really important point that shouldn’t be lost on the American people today, and that is that they convened a grand jury against the former president of the United States,” Nunes began, adding:

And they went into the grand jury looking at the president for treason as if he’s, And look, if that was the case, if he really was holding these these these documents, these so-called classified documents and documents, we even heard, you know, leaks of nuclear secrets that the president was holding. Well, that’s preposterous. And if that was true, you should have sent, they should have immediately sent and made this public and sent FBI agents around Mar-a-Lago if the nuclear secrets were really there.

“But the fact that they convened a grand jury to accuse a president, again, this look, this is the second time, this never stopped. Remember, back in 15 and 16 is when they started first saying that he was colluding with Russians and Vladimir Putin and Republicans were all colluding with the Russians. They went to a grand jury with that,” Nunes raged.

“So so once again, this is a continued investigation of Trump and the Republican Party. It’s basically an investigation in search of a crime. And then conveniently, they brought back the Mueller witch hunt argument that ‘Oh, my God, he’s he’s obstructing justice,’” he continued.

“Obstructing justice on what? you jerks! Stuff that you had you had planted on an investigation that you basically created out of whole cloth. And I think that’s what we’re dealing with. The American people need to pay attention to it,” Nunes concluded, parroting the baseless accusation the FBI planted the classified material at Mar-a-Lago that they recovered in the search.

Nunes’s remarks come a day after the New York Times reported that one of Trump’s lawyers sent the DOJ a letter in June saying all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned. The revelation of the letter underpins the potential need for the search to retrieve the documents as Trump and his team were working to retain them by denying their existence.

The Times explained Saturday, how this revelation could explain the DOJ’s search warrant referring to a possible violation regarding obstruction of justice:

The existence of the signed declaration, which has not previously been reported, is a possible indication that Mr. Trump or his team were not fully forthcoming with federal investigators about the material. And it could help explain why a potential violation of a criminal statute related to obstruction was cited by the department as one basis for seeking the warrant used to carry out the daylong search of the former president’s home on Monday, an extraordinary step that generated political shock waves.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

