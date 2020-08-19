Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D) blasted President Donald Trump Wednesday for his call to boycott Goodyear.

To recap: Topeka news station WIBW reported on a slide from a company presentation shared by one Goodyear employee that said Bluve Lives Matter and MAGA apparel were not acceptable, while Black Lives Matter apparel were acceptable. Goodyear subsequently said in a statement the visual was not created by corporate and said they generally ask employees to “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party.”

“Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so,” he added.

Trump this morning tweeted, “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Senator Brown took to Twitter to call the tweet “despicable” and go after the president for “betraying” American workers:

It’s absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers. https://t.co/0wI5CT1zjG — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 19, 2020

Keep in mind, this is a President who spent years making his own Trump-branded products overseas. He failed to stand up for workers in Lordstown, and now he betrays the workers in Akron. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 19, 2020

He also appeared on CNN and told Anderson Cooper, “It’s another betrayal of workers by Trump.”

“He’s going to pay the price in Ohio,” Brown continued, “’cause Ohio workers understand Joe Biden’s about the dignity of work and Donald Trump has betrayed workers consistently.”

