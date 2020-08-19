White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday President Donald Trump “will see what happens” before determining whether he accepts the 2020 presidential election results.

After NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett highlighted Trump’s claim that “the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged,” and asked, “Does the president believe there’s any circumstance under which he could lose the election fairly?” McEnany responded, “The president believes he’s done a great job for the American people and he believes that will show in November.”

“He believes voter fraud is real, in line with what we see all across the country, particularly with mail-in ballots which are prone to fraud,” she added, concluding her answer.

Moments later, ABC News correspondent Kyra Phillips followed up on the question, questioning, “Is the president saying if he doesn’t win this election that he will not accept the results unless he wins?”

“The president has always said he will see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath,” declared McEnany. “It’s the same thing he said last November. He wants a free election, a fair election, and he wants confidence in the results of the election, particularly when you have states like Nevada doing mass mail-out voting to their voting rolls, and when they tried this in the primary it was a massive failure.”

“Ballots were piled up in trash cans, ballots were pinned to apartment dartboards, and with that being the system, the president wants to take a hard look at this and make sure that these are fair election results and not subject to fraud,” she concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

