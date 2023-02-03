ON-CAMERA CONFLICT: Watch the Tense Moments That Caused Dust-Up Between CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon

The set of CNN This Morning has taken on a frosty air amid tensions between co-hosts Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins.

The off-camera tensions spilled into public view this week thanks to a report from the New York Post alleging that the cast and crew of the recently launched morning show are “rattled” due to conflict stemming from a December 8 broadcast. The Post’s Alexandra Steigrad reports:

Tensions on the set of “CNN This Morning” have recently boiled over, with Don Lemon allegedly “screaming” at co-host Kaitlan Collins off-camera during an ugly December incident that has left the cast and crew rattled ever since, The Post has learned. According to two sources with knowledge of the situation, the 56-year-old Lemon approached 30-year-old Collins following the show’s Thursday Dec. 8 broadcast — and unloaded on her in front of staffers as he accused her of “interrupting” him on air.

CNN issued a statement to Mediaite regarding the report: “The Post’s account is wildly overblown and two months old. Don, Kaitlan and Poppy were friends before they were co-anchors and they remain friends today.”

Despite CNN formally pushing back, Mediaite can confirm that the events described by the Post are largely true — though Lemon’s alleged “screaming” is being overplayed.

A review of the December 8 episode shows the extent of the on air interruptions and tensions that led to the off air clash between Lemon and Collins. Two examples in particular, which were dug up by Mediaite’s intrepid reporter Joe DePaolo.

First is a moment in which Lemon is reporting on details of Britney Griner’s release from a Russian prison:

Second is another moment in which Collins is eager to get to a point across but ends up stepping on Lemon again.

Launching new, multi-hosted cable news programs is not easy, particularly a morning show that featuring one star host accustomed to anchoring his own show (Lemon) and a young co-host who has only limited experience in the anchor chair (Collins). Poppy Harlow, the third co-host on CNN This Morning, and an experienced and gifted anchor, has remained out of headlines regarding this spat.

There may be other reasons for tensions: less than impressive ratings for CNN This Morning and CNN across the board. As Puck’s Dylan Byers reported last week:

These are some of the lowest numbers CNN has seen in almost a decade. Meanwhile, Chris Licht’s sole signature programming move to date—the Don Lemon–Poppy Harlow–Kaitlan Collins-helmed morning show—had its lowest-rated week since its launch last November.

In another report, Byers provided some insight into the dynamics at play on CNN This Morning, writing “Some sources at the network also mentioned that Kaitlan Collins, one of the show’s three co-hosts, has had a hard time adapting to her new assignment as a morning anchor.”

Multiple sources at CNN familiar with the dynamic at the show told Mediaite that Lemon remains one of the most liked and professional staffers at the network, while Collins is still working to adjust to her new position as morning show anchor.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com