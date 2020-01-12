Moments before George Stephanopoulos spoke with Speaker Nancy Pelosi this morning, President Donald Trump tweeted at him to ask “Crazy Nancy” a few questions.

“Ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught! Ask why hearing was most unfair & biased in history?” the president tweeted.

Stephanopoulos brought up the tweet during the interview, as well as Trump’s recent comments saying Pelosi “is obsessed with impeachment” and will “go down as one of the worst Speakers.”

JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to Trump's tweets, telling @GStephanopoulos, "I don't like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is." https://t.co/G6Ef3GUsED pic.twitter.com/8cWuCN8N8P — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 12, 2020

“It’s Sunday morning, I’d like to talk about some more pleasant subjects than the erratic nature of the President of the United States, but he has to know that every knock from him is a boost,” Pelosi responded.

She recalled her previous opposition to impeachment before saying his Ukraine conduct crossed a line.

“I don’t like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is,” Pelosi added.

