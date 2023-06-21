Pelosi Tells House Republicans, ‘You Look Miserable’ Defending Trump All the Time

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed House Republicans over their attempt to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and told them they are acting as puppets of former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the House advanced a measure that would censure the congressman for leading the congressional investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia. Democrats say GOP representatives are doing it to appease the former president, who is running for the Republican nomination again.

The former speaker took to the House floor to defend Schiff, whom she has endorsed for Senate in 2024. She cast House Republicans as puppets of Trump who “look miserable” about it.

“Today, we are on the floor of the House where the other side has turned this chamber, where slavery was abolished, where Medicare and Social Security and everything were instituted, they’ve turned it into a puppet show,” she said before calling Trump “the puppeteer.”

“You look miserable,” she continued. “You look miserable.”

She further told her GOP colleagues, “You’re wasting your time.”

The subsequent motion to table the resolution failed, thus advancing the resolution toward a vote. Last week, Democrats managed to table it after 20 Republicans joined them in voting to do so. Those Republicans dropped their objection to the censure after its sponsor – Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) – removed a provision stating that Schiff could potentially be fined $16 million.

Earlier on the floor, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) ripped Luna, depicting her as a do-nothing congresswoman.

“I want her constituents to know, in her congressional career, five out of the six legislative items she’s ever introduced are about Adam Schiff!” he said. “I mean, doesn’t she have anything better to do? Like, I don’t know – help her district?”

Pelosi has endorsed Schiff

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com