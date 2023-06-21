‘Doesn’t She Have Anything Better To Do?’ McGovern Blasts Republican Trying to Censure Schiff: ‘Like, I Don’t Know – Help Her District?’

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) ripped Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) over her effort to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and asked if she has anything better to do with her time.

On Wednesday, the House advanced a resolution to censure Schiff over his role in leading congressional investigations into whether Donald Trump had ties with Russia. The move comes a week after the House tabled the resolution after 20 Republicans joined Democrats to temporarily kill the censure resolution.

McGovern took to the House floor to argue against the resolution and criticize the first-term congresswoman’s legislative priorities:

Mr. Speaker, Republicans care more about personal vendettas and sucking up to Trump than about doing what’s right for the country. Adam Schiff has been an incredible member of Congress. He exposed Trump’s lies and corruption, impeached him, got a bipartisan conviction vote in the Senate. He’s passed real and consequential laws that solve real problems and help real people. And what’s the sponsor of this censure done? What’s Congressman [sic] Luna’s record? I want her constituents to know, in her congressional career, five out of the six legislative items she’s ever introduced are about Adam Schiff! I mean, doesn’t she have anything better to do? Like, I don’t know – help her district? This is what’s known as lunacy and it’s all about deflection, retaliation, and distraction from Trump’s 37 felony charges. The people who came up with the big lie want to censure Adam Schiff for telling the obvious truth – all so they can defend a three-time loser ex-president who’s been indicted more times than he’s been elected. What an embarrassing day for this institution. What an insult to the American people. I urge a no vote and I stand proudly with Congressman Schiff.

In response, Luna rose to defend her measure.

“I just want to remind people that this is on behalf of the American people and restoring order to the House and in an effort to bring back trust, which is something that this institution has lacked for many years,” she said. “I am very proud and I would like to own my vote and say that I will be voting for the censure of Adam Schiff.”

The resolution advanced on Wednesday after Luna dropped a provision in it that could potentially have mandated Schiff pay a $16 million fine.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

