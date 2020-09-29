Vice President Mike Pence dismissed the New York Times reporting on President Donald Trump’s taxes, including how he only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Pence, “How do you think that is going to play and do you think it makes a mark?”

Pence said, “It feels like the same old, same old, doesn’t it, Bret? These same issues and allegations came up in 2016. The American people know President Donald Trump was a job creator. He’s a builder. He saved tens of millions of dollars in state and local taxes, payroll taxes. He created thousands of jobs as he built his business over many, many years.”

He continued defending the president’s record, but Bret Baier picked up on a discrepancy in how Trump has denied the reporting.

“The president said it was all fake news. Totally fake news,” Baier said, “but he also tweeted out that ‘The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes and all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. I paid millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation and tax credits.’ So which is it — a totally fake news story or illegally obtained documents that were real?”

Pence again dismissed is as “the same kind of allegations” lobbed against Trump four years agi, saying, “I’m very confident they took advantage of all the legal deductions and exemptions that were available in the tax code.”

He said the American people aren’t “focused” on “the latest allegations out of the liberal New York Times.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

