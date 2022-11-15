WATCH: Pence Refuses to Say Whether He Thinks Trump is Fit to Serve — After Former President Encouraged a Mob to Hunt Him Down

Even after everything that happened between January 6th and the Republican Party’s midterm election disappointments, Mike Pence declined to say outright whether he thinks Donald Trump is suited to be president again.

ABC News’s David Muir released his full interview with Pence on Monday night as the former vice president promotes his new memoir So Help Me God. Since Trump is expected to announce a 2024 run for president on Tuesday, Muir asked Pence, “given all that you witnessed in the Capitol on that day, this is a pretty straightforward question, a yes or a no: Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?”

“I think that’s up to the American people,” Pence whiffed, “but I think we’ll have better choices in the future.”

Since Pence maintained his belief that America will have “better choices” to look forward to, Muir pressed on that to ask, “better choices than Donald Trump?” Pence nodded in response while adding, “me and my family, we’ll be reflecting about what our role is in that.”

The conversation continued as Pence said he and his family are giving “prayerful consideration” about whether he should run for president in 2024. This prompted Muir to ask, “do you believe you can beat Donald Trump?”

“Well, that would be for others to say,” Pence said, “and it will be for us to decide if we want to test that.”

“So if you decide to run and he’s up there, so be it?” Muir asked.

“So be it,” Pence affirmed.

Watch above via ABC.

