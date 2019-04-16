Pete Buttigieg Gets Personal Talking With Rachel Maddow About Coming Out

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow talked about their own stories of coming out Monday night.

Maddow came out while in college.

“I had applied for the Rhodes Scholar as an openly gay person,” she explained. “It definitely came up in the selection process and then I got there and I learned that I was the first American that had ever been out.”

For Buttigieg, he was in his 30s, something Maddow said would have “killed” her if she had been closeted that long.

“There’s this war that breaks out inside a lot of people when they realize that they might be something they’re afraid of,” Buttigieg explained. “It took me a very long time to resolve that. I did make sure, as a kind of final way of coming out to myself, to come out to at least a couple of people in my life before I took office because I knew that I didn’t want to have that psychological pressure of at least not being out to somebody.”

He then said it was serving in Afghanistan that put it over the top.

“You don’t know how long you have on this earth,” he told Maddow. “And by the time I came back, I realized, ‘I gotta do something.’”

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com