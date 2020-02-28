Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth didn’t want to say this. He doesn’t relish the reality that he is starting to feel. But he showed great courage in saying the thing he took no joy in saying on national television on the most-watched cable news morning show. What was it?

“You watch the Democrats and the media, you start to feel like they are rooting for a coronavirus to spread,” Hegseth said. “I don’t say that flippantly,” he added, though some may see the comment as perhaps somewhat flippant.

At issue was a New York Times op-ed written by Gail Collins about the Trump administration’s politicization of coronavirus, the headline of which read “Let’s Call it Trumpvirus.” Collins’s point was less about Trump’s actual policies and more a critique on how he’s cravenly using an issue of public safety as a political wedge. To wit:

Meanwhile, he’s come up with a totally new explanation for the stock market skid. It turns out investors were not frightened so much by the pandemic as the Democratic debate. “I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democrat candidates standing on that stage making fools out of themselves,” Trump told reporters. Plus that virus thing is … not necessarily a big deal. What really “shocked” him, Trump said, was his discovery that “the flu in our country kills 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year.” So the problems are the Democrats and the flu. The answers are Mike Pence and … reminding the public once again that Nancy Pelosi’s district has a big homeless problem.

Hegseth, however, seemed to miss the critique about craven politicization, and instead followed the political lead of his dear leader President Donald Trump, and, well, used coronavirus as a political wedge issue.

The Fox host accused Democrats and the media of “rooting for unknown cases, mysteries, quarantines if towns for it become an absolute national crisis for one reason and one reason alone: they have yet to find a reason to try to drag down the presidency of Donald Trump.”

“And because this could be a national crisis, it already is grabbing international headlines, if it takes hold in the United States of America. Even though it is not the fault of Donald Trump they will try it to pin it to him like his Katrina moment and make it political,” Hegseth concluded, apparently completely unaware that the words coming out of his mouth were… making the issue political.

And the beat goes on.

Watch above via Fox News.

