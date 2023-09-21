Peter Navarro Boasts Conviction Makes Him ‘Figure in History,’ Calls Himself Trump’s ‘Alter Ego’

Trump advisor Peter Navarro professed not to regret his decision to resist a congressional subpoena, which has resulted in his being convicted on two counts of criminal contempt of congress in an appearance on Ari Melber’s MSNBC show on Wednesday.

The subpoena was issued by the House January 6 Committee and faces up to one year in prison for each count he was convicted on. The committee planned to have Navarro testify on former President Donald Trump’s plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he previously explained on Melber’s show.

“You have now been convicted,” acknowledged Melber during a Wednesday night interview with Navarro. “Have you learned anything? Would you do anything differently next time?”

“Ari, for better or for worse, I’m going to be a figure in history in a landmark Supreme Court case,” replied Navarro. He continued:

And the question really before us is whether the legislative branch can compel a senior White House aide, an alter ego with the president, to testify before Congress. And going back to George Washington, the answer has been a resounding no. In the DOJ, the Department of Justice, has had a more than 50-year policy of absolute testimony immunity for folks like me. So I am willing to go take this up the chain, the appeals court, probably to the Supreme Court to resolve this issue, because it’s, it’s so important not just for, it’s a bipartisan concern. If you don’t have the constitutional separation of powers. Ari, you cannot have effective, efficient, candid presidential decision-making and that goes back to George Washington.

“Alright, that sounds a bit like, it sounds a bit like a no to me. That you’re saying having been convicted and facing possible prison time, you’re gonna appeal and you stand with those arguments. Okay,” observed Melber about Navarro’s response.

Watch above via MSNBC.

