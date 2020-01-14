Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan erupted on Tuesday during a heated debate with guest Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu on whether there has been a “racist” campaign from the British press against the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

“Where is this racism that you keep talking about?” Morgan asked Mos-Shogbamimu. “Where are the ghastly tabloids that you say have been driving this agenda?”

“Okay, so first of all, if you’d paid attention to the interviews I’ve done, then you’d have the answer because it’s an incredibly obtuse question to keep asking,” she replied, as Morgan shouted, “Where is the racism?”

“I’m gonna stop this whole conversation about Meghan being the problem, or they’ve done something. Let me tell you what’s so offensive about this Piers, especially with you,” Mos-Shogbamimu continued, as the argument became increasingly heated. “You are a man privileged to have power and influence, and you’re using your platform so irresponsibly to spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments knowing fully well that your words are containing bigotry, misogyny, sexism and racism, and you’re not taking responsibility for how you have contributed to the so-called royal crisis.”

As Mos-Shogbamimu spoke, Piers erupted, “So you’re allowed to be nasty and vile. You’re allowed to say it’s all racism. You’re allowed to call people like me racist.”

The argument continued as Mos-Shogbamimu declared, “It is not my job to teach you about racism,” to which Morgan replied, “But it is your job… I’ll tell you what your job is.”

“Oh no don’t tell me what my job is,” she shot back, prompting Morgan to proclaim, “I’ll tell you what your job is as a guest on this program, as it has been when you were a guest on all the other programs, and you’ve been getting a lot of traction online, everyone’s cheering you on, because you like to say it’s all driven by racism, but when you’re actually pinned down when you’re pinned down and asked to cite the racism… Where is this?”

“It doesn’t exist,” Morgan concluded.

