Former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan offered no regrets as he spoke about his resignation from the program after his controversial criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, Morgan spoke to reporters in London after walking out of, and then quitting the show amid the ongoing blow-up over his scathing commentary. He called the situation a matter of freedom of speech and said people are free to believe Markle’s bombshell allegations, but “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth.”

WARNING: This clip contains flash photography. Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan says ‘I believe in freedom of speech’ as he defends comments he made about Meghan. He adds ‘the damage she has done to the monarchy is enormous’. Read more: https://t.co/7KuIYPQaUl pic.twitter.com/jHZ89Ilal4 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 10, 2021

“I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible,” Morgan said. “If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it.”

Morgan’s previous commentary about Markle — “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth,” he said Monday — sparked criticism given her revelation in the Oprah interview that she struggled with her mental health and even contemplated suicide. Morgan later clarified those comments on GMB, denying he was questioning her mental health. After he was called out by a fellow co-host on Tuesday, Morgan stormed off the GMB set, and within hours ITV had announced his resignation.

Reporters continued to ask Morgan about whether his future endeavors in media will be opinion-based, referring to a tweet he posted about how he’s “off to spend more time with my opinions.”

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

“I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge,” Morgan said.

