Was Piers Morgan fired, or did he quit under pressure to apologize? And what role did the Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, play in Morgan’s very public departure from Good Morning Britain? These are the questions that remain unanswered in the ongoing drama unfolding in the U.K. after a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey rocked the royal family and Morgan’s broadcasting career.

CNN’s Max Foster is reporting that Markle filed a formal complaint with Good Morning Britain’s broadcaster ITV about Morgan’s comments that followed her Oprah interview that aired Sunday in the U.S., and Monday in the U.K.

Foster noted that there were thousands of complaints to the British regulator Ofcom about Piers Morgan’s comments regarding Markle, which led to a conversation with the CEO of ITV — and his eventual resignation.

Foster then reported that Markle “made a formal complaint directly to ITV, not, relating to the personal nature of those attacks, but her concerns about the impact it could have on the seriousness of mental health issues, effectively the impact Piers Morgan’s attacks could have on others, apart from her, effectively the audience here in the United Kingdom.”

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth,” Morgan said on Monday about Markle, a comment deemed particularly harsh given the revelation that she had contemplated suicide as a result of British tabloid bullying. Morgan later clarified those comments on GMB, stating that he was not undermining concerns over her or anyone else’s mental health.

Watch above via CNN.

