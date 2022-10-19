Piers Morgan Confronts Kanye on Anti-Semitic Threats in Wild Exchange: ‘Are You Sorry You Said That? You Should Be’

Piers Morgan confronted Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments and threats in a wildly tense interview the host said went for two hours.

Morgan spoke with the rapper also known as Ye on his TalkTV show, and a previewed series of clips show them getting extremely heated over West’s threat to go “Death Con 3” on Jews, which got him kicked off of social media.

“Do you now regret saying ‘Death Con 3’ on Jewish people?” Morgan asked. “Are you sorry you said that?”

“No,” West answered. “Absolutely not.”

“You should be,” Morgan said, to which, West repeatedly replied “absolutely not.”

The preview then cuts to Morgan admonishing West because “when you insult the Jewish people and say you’re going ‘death con 3’ on the Jewish people, that is as racist as anything you say you’ve been through and any pain you’ve experienced. It’s the same thing. Racism is racism, and you know that I think, don’t you?”

“Yeah, obviously. That’s why I said it,” replied West.

“So you said it, knowing its racist?” Morgan asked.

“Yes,” said West. “I fought fire with fire.”

Later in the show, West offered an apology of sorts, but not to Jewish people specifically.

I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com