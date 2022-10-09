Kanye West’s Twitter account was locked on Sunday after he posted a shocking threat against Jewish people.

“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a Twitter spokesperson told Mediaite on Sunday.

West posted the tweet in question shortly before midnight Saturday.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote.

The blatantly anti-Semitic post was deleted by Twitter, which appended a note stating it violated its policies.

In another tweet, ostensibly on the same theme, West wrote: “Who you think created cancel culture?”

Who you think created cancel culture? — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2022

In the tweet that was deleted, West linked to a report on his suspension from Instagram for anti-Semitic posts targeting Diddy.

Per NBC News:

The decision comes after Ye made a now-deleted-post Friday that one group is calling anti-Semitic. In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean “Diddy” Combs, with the caption “Jesus is Jew.” The message from Ye appeared to show Ye claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

After his suspension from Instagram, West took his thoughts over to Twitter, where he lasted all of 36 hours.

West had quite the week. He sparked outrage in the fashion industry by debuting “White Lives Matter” shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show, before lashing out at critics on his Instagram account.

He also sat for an interview with Tucker Carlson and made comments about Jared Kushner that some saw as anti-Semitic.

Though West did not appear to fully understand what Kushner had done with regards to the peace deals between Israel and Arab nations, he declared on Fox News that Trump’s Jewish son-in-law was in it for personal profit.

“I just think it was to make money,” West said.

