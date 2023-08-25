‘Pre-Civil War’: MSNBC Historian Says Trump Trying Destructive Strategy To Avoid Jail That Even Nixon ‘Would Not In A Million Years Have Thought Of’

MSNBC’s Michael Beschloss claimed that Donald Trump is trying to create a “pre-cvil war” situation to avoid prison that not even Richard Nixon would have attempted.

Beschloss joined network host Chris Jansing on Friday to discuss the historical precedent of the former president’s legal troubles after recently have a mugshot taken in Fulton County Jail.

The historian noted that the political mood during the Nixon Watergate era of 1974 was more united than it is now and Trump is trying to take advantage of that to stay out of prison.

“The mood of the country in 1974, this was a relatively united country,” Beschloss told Jansing. “Richard Nixon’s own party, the Republicans, who in those days, Republicans made a big thing of their support for national security and the rule of law. They turned their backs on Nixon, especially after they got that tape showing that he had quite clearly obstructed justice.”

“Richard Nixon, for all of his contempt for rules and law, would not in a million years have thought of the strategy that Trump is apparently using,” he added. If he cannot win, let’s say, four or five trials. And threading that needle is not going to be the easiest thing on earth. Then he will try to generate crowds to go to the outside of these courthouses and put pressure on jurors and others and create even a situation of pre-Civil War in order to keep himself out of jail.”

“That is so far beyond Nixon. But let’s put Trump in his own category,” Beschloss concluded.

Watch the full segment above via MSNBC.

