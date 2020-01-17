Preet Bharara Damns Trump With Faint Praise For Giuliani Snub: Legal Team is on ‘The Edge of Insane Without Crossing Over’

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said today that Rudy Giuliani not being on the Trump legal team yet means at least we’re on “the edge of insane without crossing over.”

As Bharara spoke on CNN about the legal defense the president has settled on, Jake Tapper noted how Rudy Giuliani isn’t on the team, even though he would’ve wanted to.

“What do you make of the fact that he is not, at least as of now, part of the Trump legal team for the impeachment trial?” Tapper asked.

“It seems like President Trump has gone up to the edge of insane without crossing over into insanity,” Bharara responded. “Because I think as a legal matter, political matter, optics matter, having Rudy Giuliani to defend him in the Senate doesn’t make any sense.”

Bharara also noted that Giuliani is clearly “a witness in the matter” and there’s serious questions about what he knows.

“Rudy’s a witness, he can’t be a lawyer no matter hot badly Trump wants him to be,” he added.

Tapper wryly concluded, “I think you just guaranteed he’s going to be named to the legal team just by saying that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

