Prince Harry Says He Didn’t Brag About Killing 25 People, Rips ‘Lying’ Media: ‘Disturbing That They Can Get Away with It’

Prince Harry ripped the media for taking his comments about killing 25 Afghans during his military service out of context in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

in his new book Spare, which was released on Monday, the royal wrote about his time flying Apache helicopters in Afghanistan. He said that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during his second tour in the country. He equated enemy fighters to “baddies” who were “eliminated before they could get to goodies.”

The excerpt of the book as reported by numerous media outlets which received advance copies was not well received by many in the British military. The Taliban also shared words for the royal.

Colbert’s The Late Show released an early snippet of Harry’s interview that will air in its entirety on Monday night. In it, Harry said the comments about killing Taliban fighters were taken out of context and he has had a “hurtful” week.

“Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan,” Harry told Colbert.

Colbert said he had read the book and found the excerpt “thoughtful,” rather than “boastful.”

“If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry,” Harry responded. “But it’s a lie, and hopefully now that the book is out people will be able to see the context.”

Harry then attacked the media for spinning his words.

“It’s really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it,” he said. “Because they had the context.”

Harry concluded the media’s “spin” of his words is “dangerous.”

Watch above, via The Late Show.

