Psaki Bats Away Questions About Biden Meeting With Hunter’s Business Partners: ‘He’s Not Involved In His Son’s Business Dealings’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki swatted away a question about whether President Joe Biden has spoken to his son Hunter Biden‘s business partners about their business dealings.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich pressed Psaki on the issue, saying she brought it up on Tuesday but did not get a complete answer.

Heinrich did not refer back to any specific reporting, but the New York Post reported in 2020 former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski claimed to have dealt directly with Biden.

On Tuesday, the paper noted House Republicans want to speak with a Hunter Biden associate named Eric Schwerin. They say he could have documents which prove the president was involved in Hunter Biden’s business life.

“We expect Eric Schwerin to provide us with answers to our questions,” a House Republican told the outlet. “If Americans entrust Republicans with the majority in 2023, we will use tools at our disposal to ensure we get to the truth about whether Joe Biden has financially benefited and helped facilitate Hunter Biden’s business dealings.”

Heinrich, in an apparent reference to the report, asked Psaki Tuesday if Biden would maintain he “never spoke with his son about his business dealings.”

Psaki said Biden’s position on the matter of his son remains unchanged, and the exchange died there.

Heinrich came to Wednesday’s briefing armed with an additional question on the matter.

“We’ve heard the president say over and over again that he has never spoken to his son about his business dealings,” Heinrich noted, before she asked, “Has he ever spoken to his son’s business partners about his son’s business dealings?”

Psaki responded: “Again, nothing has changed about what I said yesterday, the president does not get involved in the business dealings of his son

“Even through his son’s business partners?” asked Heinrich.

Psaki said, “Nothing has changed since what I said yesterday.”

After Heinrich said Psaki had never answered her question from Tuesday, the press secretary fired back, “He’s not involved in his son’s business dealings.”

