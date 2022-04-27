Cawthorn Claims Establishment Running ‘Coordinated Drip Campaign’ Against Him: Expect ‘Attack Article’ Every Couple Days

Recent unflattering stories about Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) are part of a “coordinated drip campaign” by the “establishment” to end his fresh political career, he claimed in an Instagram video.

Cawthorn warned his followers to expect an “attack article” every day or so as he comes up for reelection, and calling it political “shenanigans.”

“We’re starting to get attacked by the political establishment,” said Cawthorn in his video, stressing that he does not make “any apologies” for what he does.

Recent examples of such “attack articles” would likely be ones highlighting his comments in March claiming to have been invited to an orgy by a member of Congress, as well as witnessing others doing cocaine. Politico also released images of Cawthorn from a cruise wearing lingerie last week and he was recently cited for carrying a gun in an airport. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with Cawthorn after his cocaine and orgy comments and said Cawthorn changed his story and he had thus lost the party leader’s trust.

Cawthorn did not specify in the Tuesday video whether or not McCarthy is part of the coordinated “coordinated drip campaign.”

“We’re starting to see this coordinated drip campaign,” he said. “When I say a drip campaign, it’s where they’re going to drop an attack article every one or two days just to try and kill us with a death by 1,000 cuts, and that is really their main strategy.”

The motivation to try and oust Cawthorn with “salacious” stories and attack ads? “Rino senators and establishment pawns want us to go back to the days before [Donald] Trump,” the congressman said. He added later that many “hardcore conservative” members of Congress are being targeted as well.

Cawthorn did not specifically name those in the “establishment,” but he did reference a recent ad from Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) that criticized Cawthorn for his Instagram use. The ad includes him showing numerous photos of Cawthorn posts of him working out, eating, etc.

“While they post online, America falls apart,” Edwards says.

“These are people who obviously don’t understand what’s going on,” Cawthorn said in response to those criticizing him for having a “platform.”

