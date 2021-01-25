White House press secretary Jen Psaki denounced the post-election riots in Portland, Oregon when confronted by Fox News’ Peter Doocy — stressing that President Joe Biden condemns “any violence in the strongest possible terms.”

Following Biden’s inauguration, left-wing demonstrators took to the Portland streets once again to protest racial inequality, highlighting the fact that racial inequity still exists in the United States despite the fact that Donald Trump is out of the White House.

“We wanted to symbolize that both parties are the oppressor,” a protester told CNN. “We’ve all experienced firsthand that police violence is police violence regardless (of which political party holds power) … It doesn’t make a difference to the person being beaten.”

Addressing the riots, which led to the vandalization of the Democratic Party headquarters and an ICE building, Doocy asked Psaki why Biden has failed to denounce the protests now that he is in office.

“President Biden, now President Biden, condemned protests and violence on the far right and far left before he was president,” said Doocy, “Why haven’t we heard anything directly from him about about the riots in Portland and the Pacific Northwest since he was inaugurated?”

Psaki noted that the president will be taking questions from reporters later on Monday before condemning the violence on his behalf.

“I will say from here that president Biden condemns violence and any violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protests are a corner stone of our democracy, but smashing windows is not protesting and neither is looting,” she said. “Actions like these are totally unacceptable and anyone who committed a crime should be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]