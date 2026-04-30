Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump for ‘Cosplaying as Fat John Wick’ in Iran Threat Post: ‘Is This Supposed to Scare Them?’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump for “cosplaying as fat John Wick” in his most recent Iran threat, after the president took to Truth Social in the wee hours on Wednesday to post an AI-generated image of himself with a gun.

The image, shared on Truth Social just after 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, showed the gun-wielding president in a dark suit and sunglasses, standing before a backdrop of explosions tearing through a hillside.

“Iran can’t get their act together,” Trump wrote. “They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!”

During his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel begged White House staffers to lock the president “out of his phone” and mocked Trump for thinking the AI meme would “scare” the “hardcore religious zealots” in Tehran:

He posted this at 4:05 am. So much for toning down the rhetoric, I guess! Can we maybe get him one of those bricks that locks him out of his phone between the hours of midnight and six? Maybe one of those Yondr pouches they have at concerts? How are the Iranians supposed to react to this? Is this supposed to scare them? Is this supposed to scare them? Best-case scenario, they go, “Ok, you know what? The old man has lost his marbles. He can’t sleep. He’s cosplaying as fat John Wick. I think we need to call his kids to make sure he’s okay.” Does he really think this image will strike fear into the beards of those hardcore religious zealots running around? After two months of being bombed, they’re going to open their laptops and they’re going to look and go: “Moojtaba! Get in here! This time he means business!” He looks like Rambo and Dumbo at the same time.

Eight weeks into Operation Epic Fury, the conflict has already outlasted early White House predictions of a swift outcome. While initial strikes succeeded in crippling Iranian leadership targets, Tehran remains a defiant hold on the Strait of Hormuz, choking off roughly a fifth of global oil flows. Trump countered with its own blockade but ceasefire talks have stalled, as the president moves between claims Iran is “defeated” and further threats of military action.

Kimmel made the joke after Trump called for the host to be fired “immediately” this week after Kimmel joked on his show that First Lady Melania Trump had the glow of an “expectant widow.”

The skit aired days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, which ended shortly after it began when alleged gunman Cole Allen tried to storm the event.

Watch above via ABC.

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