Queen Elizabeth II gave a rare televised address on Sunday in order to urge the United Kingdom to remain vigilant and disciplined in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch’s address comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, heir to the throne, both tested positive for the virus. In a pre-recorded speech from Windsor Castle, Elizabeth acknowledged the virus’ impact on the country, and she thanked her people for their efforts to address the crisis

“I’m speaking to what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country, a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all. I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. I’m sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.”

The queen also gave thanks to those who’ve complied with shelter-in-place orders to help reduce the virus’ spread. She concluded with an optimistic view that the U.K. will eventually overcome the crisis, and will celebrate their collective triumph when the people come together again.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to the reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she said. “We will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return.”

Watch above, via CNN.

