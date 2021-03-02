Rachel Maddow Calls Tanden Opposition a ‘Stain’ on Manchin’s Reputation: He Set an ‘Inexplicable Double Standard’

Rachel Maddow said Tuesday night, after Neera Tanden’s nomination for OMB director completely fell through, that Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition will be a “stain” on his reputation.

The Biden administration withdrew Tanden’s nomination Tuesday night, following days of speculation on whether any Republicans would vote to confirm her. Given the Senate is 50-50, Manchin’s opposition sank her chances considerably.

Maddow reminded viewers how Manchin “did not like the combative tone of some of Neera Tanden’s past tweets”:

“The reason this is sticking in everyone’s craw, the reason that announcement that he wouldn’t support Tanden has become sort of a stain on Senator Manchin’s reputation, is not that senators don’t have a choice as to which way they’re going to vote on every nominee. It’s the question of the standard that he’s applying here, because of course Senator Manchin voted to confirm plenty of Trump nominees — all men, of course — who had much worse problems with their online tone than Neera Tanden ever got anywhere near. The reason this is a real problem for Senator Manchin and his reputation is because for some reason, Senator Manchin was only bothered by her tone in her online statements. He was not similarly bothered by the much more inflammatory things said by Republican male nominees who he happily voted for in the past.”

She said Manchin applied a “blatant and inexplicable double standard just for her, when guys who did much worse were no problem for him.”

And Maddow again said he “will drag this around as a stain on his reputation for the long run.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

