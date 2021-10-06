MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow opened her show Wednesday night telling viewers that she had skin cancer surgery.

She explained that when she was at a baseball game a few months ago, her partner Susan noticed something concerning about a mole on her neck.

Maddow explained she initially thought it wasn’t a problem, but Susan was adamant that “that mole has changed.”

She went to the dermatologist and it turned out she had skin cancer.

Maddow told viewers that “even the most worrying” skin cancers are treatable if you sport them early.

She revealed last Friday she underwent surgery at NYU Langone. “They got it, they got all of it, I’m good, I have clear margins on the whole thing.”

“I am going to be absolutely fine, I’m going to be totally fine, but that is why I have a band-aid.”

She also took a moment to encourage viewers to get checked for skin cancer as early as possible.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

