Rand Paul Says on Fox That Fauci Has Been ‘Caught Dead To Rights’ Lying Under Oath and Should Be Prosecuted

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced Thursday on Fox & Friends that he referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice for lying under oath to Congress about gain-of-function, claiming there has never been a “clearer case of perjury.”

Paul claims that he contacted U.S. attorney in Washington D.C., Matthew Graves, for allegedly lying during his testimony to Congress about the National Institute of Health’s involvement in gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The pair have had a public rivalry dating back to the start of the pandemic when Paul would challenged Fauci during his Congressional testimony about the origins of the virus.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a clear case of perjury in the history of government testimony, and I don’t say that lightly. He said adamantly that the government never funded this gain-of-function research. We now have the Government Accountability Office, the GAO, has admitted that the funding came from the NIH,” Paul told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.

“But now we have really the smoking gun, and that is Fauci in private saying the opposite of what he was saying in public when he was publicly telling me that absolutely, we do not fund gain of function research in China,” he added. “He says privately we are suspicious that the virus has been manipulated and we are suspicious because we know they are doing gain of function research. He then goes on to describe the research, and it’s exactly the research that the NIH funded. So he’s caught dead to right dead to rights here.”

Initially, the Kentucky senator filed his first criminal referral of Fauci in July 2021 to the DOJ, but no action was taken. Paul filed his latest referral back in July.

Fauci has not responded to Paul’s comments, but told the Senator during testimony to Congress last May “you don’t know what you’re talking about,” while denying the NIH funded gain-of-function research.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com