Rashida Tlaib Responds to Trump: ‘I’m Not Going Nowhere, Not Until I Impeach This President’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) responded to President Donald Trump’s attacks on her and her progressive colleagues by re-affirming her promise to have him impeached.

Tlaib gave a speech at the NAACP’s annual convention in Detroit, which comes hours after Trump renewed his attacks on her, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar, calling them “a very racist group of troublemakers” who are “so bad for our country!” This comes a week after Trump set off a firestorm by saying the congresswomen should “go back” where they came from (three were born in America), and also the president held a rally where his supporters chanted “send her back” about Omar (a Somalian-born American citizen).

As Tlaib waved to the crowd when she appeared to applause, she started by saying “I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this President.”

When Tlaib was elected to Congress, she first drew attention to herself when she told a group of supporters “We’re going to impeach the motherf*cker.” Tlaib has repeatedly doubled down on her impeachment remarks, and while she did not respond directly to Trump’s latest slights against her, she used her speech to call for action against discrimination.

“We need bold action folks, and I know what’s happening out there,” Tlaib said. “You know, there’s all these young women, and it’s beyond just the four of us. ‘The Squad’ is all of you. You are all the squad. If you support equality, if you support justice, you are one of us.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

