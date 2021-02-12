Raskin Fires Back at Trump Lawyers: Instead of Yelling at Us, ‘Bring Your Client Up Here and Have Him Testify’

House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin said Friday during the Donald Trump impeachment trial that the former president’s lawyers should let him testify if they want to clear up some lingering questions.

Some of the responses the Trump lawyers gave Friday were to say the Democrats rushed the process without getting all the facts — something they even said when directly confronted on the former president’s actions during the riot.

Raskin said Friday in response, “The counsel for the president keep blaming the House for not having the evidence that’s within the sole possession of their client, who we invited to come and testify last week.”

House impeachment managers sent a request for Trump to testify. The Trump team rejected it and called it a publicity stunt.

“Rather than yelling at us, and screaming about how we didn’t have time to get all of the facts about what your client did, bring your client up here and have him testify under oath about why he was sending out tweets denouncing the vice president of the United States while the vice president was being hunted down by a mob that wanted to hang him and was chanting in this building, ‘Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!'” Raskin added.

