One of the biggest questions surrounding the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is the very specific issue of when Trump became aware of the riots and what specific actions he took to stop it after it was underway. Even Trey Gowdy said on Fox News Wednesday they need a serious factual defense.

And when asked about that on Friday, one Trump lawyer completely whiffed and completely dodged that core issue.

Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski submitted the following question to Trump’s team: “Exactly when did President Trump learn of the breach of the Capitol? What specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an end, and when did he take them? Please be as detailed as possible.”

Again, they told the Trump team to “be as detailed as possible.”

And here is how Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen responded:

“The House managers have given us absolutely no evidence one way or the other on that question. We’re able to piece together a timeline and it goes all the way back to December 31st. January 2nd there was a lot of interaction between the authorities and getting folks to have security beforehand on the day. We have a tweet at 2:38, so it was certainly some time before then. With the rush to bring this impeachment, there’s been absolutely no investigation into that. And that’s the problem with this entire proceeding. The House managers did zero investigation, and the American people deserve a lot better than coming in here with no evidence, hearsay on top of hearsay on top of reports that are of hearsay. Due process is required here, and that was denied.”

You may notice the lack of an actual substantive answer to the senators’ question.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]