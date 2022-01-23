Rep. Crenshaw Claims Democrats Will Blame Midterm Losses on Texas Voting Law and ‘No More 2 AM Drive-Thru Voting’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Sunday defended Texas’ controversial new voting law in a Fox News interview, saying that it “doesn’t do a whole lot of things the Democrats says it does.”

“It just cleans things up, it cleans up the process,” Crenshaw told host Trey Gowdy. “It does things like make all of the early voting times the same across counties so that people don’t get confused, put additional ID requirements on mail-in ballots.”

Many Democrats have fought against voter ID requirements, and Senate Democrats’s Freedom to Vote Act (which is unlikely to pass given their failed attempt to change the filibuster) includes an expansion of acceptable ID, as well as prohibition on voter ID for absentee ballots.

Crenshaw countered that mail-in ballots are ripe for fraud and the Texas law is “just cleaning up some of these things, so there’s less opportunities for fraud.”

“Doesn’t make it harder to vote, makes it easier to vote in many cases,” he added. “We have weeks of early voting in Texas, it’s extremely easy to vote.”

The Justice Department has sued Texas over the law, focusing its its implications for non-English speaking and disabled voters who rely on assistance casting their ballot as well as ID requirements for mail-in voting. The suit alleges that the law restricts those providing assistance from answering questions, clarifying translations, and explaining the voting process.

Ballots with ID numbers that do not match could be tossed, something that the DOJ claims violates a provision of the 1964 Civil Rights Act which prohibits blocking someone from voting because of an error on a paper or record that is unrelated to their qualifications to vote.

Asked by Gowdy about comparisons of the law to Jim Crow laws, Crenshaw replied that “this is how Democrats work.”

“They expose a problem and then they exaggerate the problem greatly…then they offer these extreme solutions,” he said, later adding, “Why do they want this? It’s honestly hard to tell, the best we can come up with is they do want it to be easier for people to cheat.”

“They forget something though, elections are competitions and in a competition you have to be very certain of who won,” Crenshaw said. “If you’re not certain of who won then you get consternation, you get division, you get the kind of years that we’ve had here in this country.”

“Look when Democrats lose they say the election is illegitimate and Republicans do the same thing,” he continued. “How about we make sure that elections have clear rules, still make it easy to vote…and make the processes easy and transparent.”

Gowdy then said that President Joe Biden seemed to suggest during his news conference “that if the midterms don’t turn out well, that it is because of something nefarious.”

“Yeah, I saw the same thing and I am sick of this pendulum swinging this way,” Crenshaw replied. “It is clear that Democrats are setting this up, because they know they will get blown away in 2022.”

“They want to be able to say that the only reason they lost is because they couldn’t pass these laws that basically mean that you can drive through at 3 a.m. and vote,” he said.” They get mad at the Texas law because hey there’s no more 2 a.m. drive-thru voting.”

“I mean who the heck needs to vote at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.?” he added. “And if you can’t vote at 3 a.m. does that mean you’re suppressed? No, of course not. But they want to be able to say that, I think that’s why they’re teeing this up.”

Crenshaw offered Texas voters to call his office for assistance if they face obstacles voting, but added he is “pretty sure nobody has that issue.”

He later added that in regards to voter ID requirements, the focus should be on helping people get IDs “because you need an ID for everything.”

Watch above, via Fox News

