Following the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) challenged state legislatures with abortion bans to shift priorities to the “responsibility of the impregnator.”

Landmark abortion court case Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday by a 5-4 ruling, effectively returning the legality of abortion to individual state authority. After the opinion was announced, “trigger laws” in 13 states came into effect sharply limiting or outright banning abortion.

Speier, who has been vocal about her experience with abortion, condemned the Dobbs decision Sunday when interviewed by CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Acosta played an emotional clip of the congresswoman speaking about her abortion and how it saved her life on the House floor. In 2011, in the midst of an hours-long debate over the funding for family planning programs, Speier gave her deeply personal perspective.

In response, the congresswoman said “I realize the luxury, frankly, that I had,” to receive the procedure, acknowledging that it was “taken away from women today across this country.”

“We’ve never had this kind of a Supreme Court decision that took away the rights of people,” continued Speier, “and it is confounding so many of us they could be so extreme as members of the Supreme Court.”

“We will not let this stand,” assured the congresswoman.

Speier has been vocal in her opposition to the Supreme Court decision on social media invoking her personal experience.

My abortion saved my life. It allowed me to have another child and dedicate myself to public service. Most importantly it was my decision. I will never stop fighting for the 1 in 4 women who have an abortion. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) June 25, 2022

Acosta then questioned the congresswoman about statements made earlier in the day by fellow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in which she called for the impeachment of Supreme Court justices who “lied under oath.”

Speier responded, “There’s no question they lied and they did that under oath. So there should be consequences.”

“There has been nothing said about the fact that a woman doesn’t get pregnant with immaculate conception,” she continued. “There’s an impregnator and there’s not a word that’s been said about the responsibility of the impregnator.”

Speier proceeded to implore that legislatures restricting abortion within their states “require the impregnator to put up a $350,000 bond so that this mother can take care of that child.”

