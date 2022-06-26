Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tore into the Supreme Court Sunday morning in a Meet The Press interview–in the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision–calling for the impeachment of justices who she argues lied under oath.

On Friday, The Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision from 1973, with a 5-4 ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson.

Anchor Chuck Todd interviewed Ocasio-Cortez for her response to the decision. The congresswoman has been vocal across social media in opposition to the ruling.

“What I believe that the President and the Democratic Party needs to come to terms with is that this is not just a crisis of roe, this is a crisis of our democracy,” claimed Ocasio-Cortez.

As the congresswoman continued, she slammed the Supreme Court for its “dramatically overreached” authority.

Ocasio-Cortez then invoked statements made by Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) who came out with a “very explosive allegation” that they were misled by justices during confirmation hearings.

Manchin released a statement following the ruling that he was “alarmed” that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans” after testifying under oath “that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent.”

Collins also stated that she was misled by the justices, who she claims assured her that Roe v. Wade was settled precedent.

When asked by Todd if she thinks the house judiciary committee should investigate the Supreme Court, Ocasio-Cortez said “If we allow supreme court nominees to lie under oath and secure lifetime appointments…we must see that through.”

“There must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and hostile takeover of our democratic institutions,” argued the congresswoman, “This is a crisis of legitimacy.”

“We have a Supreme Court Justice whose wife participated in January 6th,” said the congresswoman, referring to Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Virginia. Ocasio-Cortez continued that he “used his seat to vote against providing documents that potentially led to evidence of such to investigators in Congress.”

This is not the first time the congresswoman has torched Thomas, as she has been calling for his impeachment since revelations about the justice and his wife came to light in March.

Clarence Thomas should resign. If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez then argued that “lying under oath is an impeachable offense,” referencing Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

“I believe violating federal law and not disclosing income from political organizations as Clarence Thomas did years ago is also potentially an impeachable offense,” stated the congresswoman.

From 2003 to 2007, Thomas failed to report his wife’s income on financial disclosure forms as federal judges are required to do by law.

Ocasio-Cortez continued that “not recusing from cases that one clearly has family members involved with deep violations and conflicts of interests are also impeachable offenses.”

The congresswoman called for a deeper investigation saying “this is something that should be seriously considered, including by senators like Joe Manchin and Susan Collins.”

