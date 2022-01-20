Reporter Gets Hit By Car on Live TV and CONTINUES REPORTING

A local TV news reporter was struck by a vehicle during a live hit and powered through it to bring news of a water main break in Dunbar, West Virginia.

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ was just about to begin her report live from the scene when an SUV struck her and sent her careening into the camera.

“Oh my god!” she exclaimed. “I just got hit by a car but I’m ok. I just got hit by a car but I’m ok, Tim.”

“That’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” said Irr, who apparently could not see the live feed, as he reacted in the most subdued way imaginable.

“Ooh! We’re all good,” said Yorgey, taking it in stride.

A woman’s voice could be heard asking, “Are you ok?”

“I’m ok,” replied the reporter. “Yeah, you know, that’s live TV for you. It’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that. I am so glad I’m ok.”

She then told the woman who struck her, “You are ok. We’re all good.” Yogery assured her, “Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are ok. It is all good.”

Yorgey then noted that it’s her last week on the job.

“So, were you bumped down low Tori, or were you hit up high?” Irr asked. “I couldn’t really tell.”

She replied, “I don’t even know, Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes. But this is live TV and everything’s ok. I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we might need to move the camera over a bit.”

After relocating the camera, Yorgey returned to the matter at hand.

“But again, Tim, we’ll get back to the report, right? We’re on Roxalana Hills Driver in Dunbar. This is where that water main break is.”

Watch above via WSAZ.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com