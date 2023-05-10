Reporter Questions Comer on Whether Trump Will Be Investigated For Same Thing as Biden

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) was pressed on whether he intends to investigate Donald Trump’s family amid his accusations against President Joe Biden’s family.

Comer held a press conference on Wednesday to lay out his accusations that Biden and his son Hunter received millions of dollars from foreign entities. While the investigation gravitates around the Biden family’s business dealings and the argument that Hunter profiteered off of his family name, the probe has yet to implicate the president in any illegalities, nor has it proven a detriment to U.S. policies of national interests.

As Comer took questions, a reporter brought up his declared interest in addressing influence peddling, and she noted that Trump and his family “have benefitted while he was in office, since leaving office, from a number of countries.”

“Are you investigating those businesses as well?” The reporter asked.

The question made obvious referral to how China granted trademarks approvals to Ivanka Trump’s companies back in 2018, plus the billions that Jared Kushner received from the Saudis for his post-White House investment firm. Comer glossed past this, however, as he spoke about how influence peddling has been a longstanding concern with past presidents.

“Republicans and Democrats have both complained about president’s families receiving money. But the way that the Bidens have set this up, there is no business,” Comer said. “Former President Trump’s son-in-law had some business deals, right? As Byron [Donalds] said, we know what his businesses were. I’m not saying whether I agree with what he did or not, but I actually know what his businesses are. What are the Biden businesses? What business?”

Comer continued to claim the Biden family’s business deals were set up back when Biden was vice-president, even though he still has yet to show that payments were made directly toward him at any point.

Watch above via Fox News.

