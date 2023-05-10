Charlamagne Warns Sexual Abuse Verdict Will Not Stop Trump: ‘All Of This Just Keeps Making Trump Bigger’

Charlamagne Tha God warned that the verdict which found former President Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse of E Jean. Carroll would not harm the 2024 candidate.

The conversation took place on the Wednesday edition of The Breakfast Club in which Charlamagne reacted to the verdict alongside co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn Figaro.

“In less than three hours, a federal jury of six men and three women in New York found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and forcefully touching 79 year old E Jean. Carroll in the 1990s,” Figaro said.

They played a clip from Trump’s reaction to the verdict where he claimed to not even know who Carroll was.

“I don’t know what’s true and what’s not true. I just know that people say things like Donald Trump was, you know, found guilty, but I don’t think none of it’s gonna matter because Trump is gonna change the temperature of everything, probably today, with something. Cause he’s just got too much going on,” Charlamagne said.

“He’s been charged in New York by Alvin Bragg. He’s got charges in Georgia, potential federal charges. I think all of this just keeps making Trump bigger. And he can always say ‘They can’t beat me straight up. So they keep throwing his BS at me,'” Charlamagne said.

Figaro covered some of the other legal woes plaguing Trump.

“All of these things combined will continue to keep giving him a hard time. But keep in mind guys, he can still run for office and still win with all of these charges,” Figaro said.

“And I’m sure he is gonna raise a whole bunch of money — the classified documents though, they not going mess with him with that because President Biden had those too — too many people had those,” Charlamagne said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

