Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) offered a colorful assessment of some remarks made by Vice President Kamala Harris about “culture.”

On Friday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, guest host Trace Gallagher played a clip of Harris speaking at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans last week.

“Culture is, it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right?” she began. “And, and, and present culture is the way we express our feeling about the moment. And, and we should always find times to express how we feel about that moment that is a reflection of joy.”

Gallagher welcomed Kennedy to the show.

“The vice president has a history of these baffling and indecipherable comments even going back to her time as California attorney general,” he said. “My question is, you know, it’s not really confidence-building when you hear these types of comments. What are your thoughts on this?”

Kennedy replied by saying he has no animosity toward Harris, but pointed to her horrid poll numbers and suggested that her history of word salad responses may be partly to blame.

“She’s struggling for a couple of reasons,” the senator said. “Number one, she doesn’t appear to be prepared. Number two, no matter how well-prepared you are, you have to be able to express yourself. And with respect, I would say the vice president needs to work on being a little more articulate. Some–a [senator] might say that based on her performances, that English is not her first, second, third, or even fourth language.”

Kennedy went on to say that Harris appears to stumble when she tries to “sound smart.”

“But number three, you know, I think sound advice for anyone, politician or not, is always be yourself unless you suck. If you suck, have enough self-awareness to know you suck, and try to do better. And I just don’t get the impression that the vice president is–she’s not being herself. She’s trying to sound smart instead of just saying what she believes and saying it in a clear articulate manner that the average American who’s busy can understand.”

Harris has a history of awkward deliveries at public events.

“When we talk about the children of the community, they are children of the community,” she declared last year. In another speech, she kept repeating a phrase about the “significance of the passage of time.”

At one point, the liberal Daily Show compiled a montage of her gaffes juxtaposed with missteps from Selena Meyer of VEEP.

Watch above via Fox News.

