Republican Strategist Wants Dominion to Prevail Against Fox News in $1.6 Billion Lawsuit: ‘They Certainly Deserve It’

Republican strategist Scott Jennings said he hopes Dominion Voting Systems receives at least some of the restitution it is seeking in its $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.

In a court filing on Thursday, Dominion included a series of texts and emails from Fox News hosts and other employees showing that, while the network’s talent was pushing bogus narratives about voter fraud after the 2020 election, privately they doubted them.

Dominion in particular was a target of ire, as hosts and guests suggested or outright claimed the company’s machines helped rig the election for Joe Biden against Donald Trump.

On Friday’s edition of OutFront, CNN’s Erin Burnett played a clip of Tucker Carlson calling into question the 2020 election on Thursday, though he did not mention Dominion.

“It is amazing, Scott. Here we are, almost two and a half years later and he’s still saying that,” she said.

“Well, we learned in the text messages that they live in fear of their audience and they live in fear of Donald Trump,” Jennings said, referring to texts showing the hosts were concerned about losing viewers at the time. “So that’s why they continue to do it, number one. Number two, it even got so bad, and I was most interested, frankly, in the fact that they tried to get one of their reporters fired – Jacqui Heinrich – who I think is one of the best reporters in Washington and does a terrific job, they were trying to get rid of her…”

Jennings was referring to a text from Carlson to Sean Hannity in November 2020 saying Heinrich should be “fired” for tweeting a fact check of Trump’s false voter fraud comments.

“Tucker literally said ‘get her fired‘ after she puts out a tweet fact-checking claims on Dominion Voting Systems, saying, ‘This is false,'” Burnett noted.

“Look, what they do is entertainment,” Jennings continued. “It’s like WWE. What Jacqui does is actually report the news. And you had the WWE people wanting to get rid of the reporter. I found that to be really despicable. I hope Dominion gets something out of this – money, gets their name back, or whatever because they certainly deserve it.

Fox News denies wrongdoing.

“There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan,” the network said in a statement.

Watch above via Fox News.

