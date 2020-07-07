CNN political commentators Bakari Sellers and Rick Santorum duked it out on Tuesday in a heated debate — during which Santorum drew a parallel between slavery and abortion.

As the United States continues to debate which historical figures should be honored despite their controversial pasts, Sellers and Santorum joined Alisyn Camerota to talk about whether George Washington still deserves praise. Santorum argued in favor of continuing to honor Washington because of the role he played in America’s founding, and Sellers offered the counterpoint that Washington was a slaveowner, thus perpetuating the historical abuse of Black people.

“While people want to rain praise on George Washington, I think it’s a more complicated discussion, because I cannot reconcile his greatness and also him owning other human beings,” Sellers said. “For me, that is something that I just simply can’t do.”

After that, Santorum responded to Sellers’ point by making a connection between slavery and abortion.

Look, I consider right now as someone who considers himself pro-life, and I can say the same thing about politicians. I have a hard time reconciling people who are allowing people to be killed in the womb.

This drew a very disapproving reaction from Sellers, who retorted that “slavery and abortion are not the same things.” As the discussion became increasingly messy, Sellers exclaimed “what are we talking about?!” before Camerota stepped in to prevent a full-fledged meltdown.

“I appreciate you both having this complicated conversation, and we’re just at the beginning,” said Camerota. “And what I hear you both saying is you’re calling for a factual accounting of history, even if that’s complicated.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]