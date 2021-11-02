Rick Santorum Joins Newsmax as Senior Political Analyst

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) has joined Newsmax as its senior political analyst, announced Newsmax Media, Inc., on Tuesday.

Santorum, who previously was a CNN analyst before being ousted over comments about Native Americans, will debut on the network with his new role on Tuesday night during election coverage as voters in Virginia, New Jersey, Minneapolis, Boston, and other places go to the polls.

Santorum served in the Senate between 1996 and 2007 and in the House of Representatives between 1991 and 1995. He unsuccessfully ran for president in 2012 and 2016.

“I am excited to join the growing team at Newsmax,” Santorum told Newsmax. “In just a short time, Newsmax has exponentially grown its viewership, establishing itself as a leading, unfiltered news source for hard working Americans who are looking for reporting and commentary that speaks to their traditional American values.”

He continued, “I am looking forward to bringing my common-sense, blue-collar conservative voice to Newsmax and their viewers as we turn toward the critical 2022 midterm elections and beyond.”

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said, “Rick Santorum is one of the most articulate and candid political analysts in media today, and we are honored to have him leading Newsmax’s team of commentators Tuesday and beyond.”

Read the full press release below:

