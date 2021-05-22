JUST IN: Rick Santorum QUIETLY Canned By CNN After Blowing On-Air Apology For Racist Remarks

Former Senator Rick Santorum is now former CNN pundit as well, as the network quietly let him go this week, reportedly because he blew his shot at apologizing for comments about Native Americans.

HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery got the scoop, writing that multiple sources at the network confirmed that Santorum was let go this week, and one executive pegged the decision to Santorum’s booted opportunity to save his own neck:

But on Saturday, a CNN senior executive told HuffPost that the network quietly ended its contract with Santorum this week. This executive, who requested anonymity to speak openly, said the decision to cut ties with Santorum came after he went on one of the network’s shows, “Cuomo Prime Time,” to explain himself shortly after he made his racist comments. He blew it, said this executive, and after that, nobody at the network wanted to keep him around. “Leadership wasn’t particularly satisfied with that appearance. None of the anchors wanted to book him,” said the executive. “So he was essentially benched anyway.”

The comments that got Santorum in trouble in the first place occurred in April.

“We birthed a nation from nothing,” Santorum said during a speech to a conservative youth group. “I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly that — there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Santorum’s comments drew immediate and fierce backlash, including from several former CNN personalities and other cable news hosts. And as Bendery notes, Santorum then blew his shot at explaining himself to Chris Cuomo in an appearance that drew immediate fire from CNN’s Don Lemon.

Dropping Santorum might be a result that ultimately pleases critics, but doing so in the form of a silent but deadly left-cheek sneak a month after the fact is hardly a profile in courage.

Watch that cringeworthy Cuomo/Santorum segment above via CNN.

