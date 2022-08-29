Rick Scott Disavows Mitch McConnell’s Comments on Senate Races: ‘No, We’ve Got Great Candidates’ 

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said he disagrees with his party’s leader about Republicans’ chances of winning the Senate in the midterm elections.

Earlier this month, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he’s more optimistic about the GOP retaking the House of Representatives than the Senate.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell said. “Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

McConnell’s cautious rhetoric came amid serious questions about Republican nominees in several races. At issue are the first-time candidacies of Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, J.D. Vance in Ohio, and Herschel Walker in Georgia. All three Republicans were endorsed by former President Donald Trump, despite concerns from party insiders.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of Hannity, Scott insisted the Senate races are hunky dory for the Republican Party.

Host Sean Hannity asked Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, how he feels about the GOP’s chances in the fall.

“How about Georgia?” Hannity asked.

“Well, we’ve got great candidates all around the country,” Scott replied.

“Georgia? North Carolina?” Hannity inquired.

“Let’s go through them. Ron Johnson’s running a great race against a radical in Wisconsin,” Scott responded. “Ted Budd’s running a great race against a soft-on-crime North Carolina Supreme Court justice. Herschel’s running a great race against Warnock down in Georgia. We’ve got J.D. Vance running a great race against Tim Ryan.”

In each of those races, polls show a tight contest. Hannity then asked Scott whether he agrees with McConnell’s assessment about the state of the campaigns.

“Let me ask you this. Mitch McConnell says it’s 50/50 in terms of Republicans getting the Senate,” Hannity said. “He thinks we have a better chance in the House. Do you agree with that?”

“No,” Scott said unequivocally. “We’ve got great candidates. Look at the background of these people. I mean, these are wonderful individuals that believe in this country. And they believe in the right things. We are going to win, but we’ve got to raise our money.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com