Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) dropped an ad on Monday night ahead of Tuesday’s Florida primaries in which he took on the role of “Top Gov.” – inspired by Tom Cruise’s hit sequel to Top Gun, which came out on streaming the same day.

In the ad, DeSantis skirts any public policy discussion and instead breaks down his rule book for taking on the media.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen this is your governor speaking. Today’s training evolution—dog fighting, taking on the corporate media,” DeSantis says in the ad after being shown in the cockpit of a fighter jet.

“The rules of engagement are as follows: Number one—don’t fire unless fired upon but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force. Number two—never ever back down from a fight. Number three—don’t accept their narrative,” he continues.

The ad was first shared online by DeSantis’s wife Casey, who the governor credited with the concept in a Fox & Friends interview on Tuesday morning.

Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media… Rules of Engagement are as Follows: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tG7iMCAXvY — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 23, 2022

The clip quickly received over 1 million views on Twitter and has deeply divided commenters, with some on the right praising the ad while critics were quick to mock it.

ABC News’s Jay O’Brien hinted at DeSantis’s potential national aspirations, noting that the ad is playing on television outside of Florida, “A Ron DeSantis re-election ad…airing outside of Florida.”

A Ron DeSantis re-election ad…airing outside of Florida. https://t.co/2MEZ77z1Il — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) August 23, 2022

Author and columnist Craig Pittman replied by noting the irony of the ad coming from press-shy DeSantis, “who’s too scared to take questions from FL reporters about real issues, cosplays as a tough guy in campaign ad.”

#Florida @GovRonDeSantis, who’s too scared to take questions from FL reporters about real issues, cosplays as a tough guy in campaign ad. https://t.co/kNehIYhlmD — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) August 23, 2022

Reporter Jim Stinton jested about the choice of topic, “Ron DeSantis runs an ad about dealing with … the media.”

Ron DeSantis runs an ad about dealing with … the media. #sayfie https://t.co/tlmNrI2Cj7 — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 23, 2022

Former GOP operative Rick Wilson joked, “Someone pitched that ad and DeSantis said yes.”

Someone pitched that ad and DeSantis said yes. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 23, 2022

The reviews, however, were not all bad. Townhall’s Scott Morefield shared the ad, saying, “This Ron DeSantis ad is fire.” Pete Hegseth called the ad “dorky, but effective” on Fox News’s Outnumbered on Monday.

This Ron DeSantis ad is 🔥🔥🔥👇 pic.twitter.com/2IcpedpVb6 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 23, 2022

At least he's not wearing a tie. https://t.co/pBbNRao14Z — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 23, 2022

DeSantis, who has raised some $165.6 million since 2019, is heavily favored to win reelection in November against both of his top potential challengers. In the RealClearPolitics average of polls, DeSantis leads former governor and current Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by 6 points, who is facing Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s primary.

