Kim Goldman is highly uncomfortable with O.J. Simpson’s recent Twitter activity 25 years after the murder of her brother, Ron Goldman.

Speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show Wednesday, Goldman said that the newly-launched Twitter account has been a source of consternation.

“I stomach it,” Kim Goldman said. “It’s not something that feels great.”

Stern himself was angered by O.J.’s newfound twitter fame.

“I really got triggered because of O.J.’s Twitter feed,” Stern said. “When somebody kills your brother and they’re on the golf course and they’re sitting there in their golf cart, living a life that, I mean, most people don’t get to live, it’s a pretty good life it’s gotta be maddening, it’s insane.”

“The ‘yours truly’ and the laughing and the chuckling about everything, that part is really hard to stomach because I look at him and think rage, murderer, domestic violence abuser,” Goldman added. “It’s just hard for me to see him just enjoying the ‘good life’ as he likes to refer to it.”

Stern went as far as to suggest O.J. be thrown off, saying if he owned Twitter he would just to “save [Goldman] the grief of seeing him out there,” to which she responded, “Thank you.”

And the shock jock also had some words of advice for O.J.: “He should use his own head and lay low. You get away with something like this, lay low my man!”

“That’s the part I think is so confusing,” Goldman said. “He comes out and his first tweet is, you know, ‘I got some getting even to do’ and then he talks about how he’s not Chloe’s dad. I mean really? That’s the burning question, that’s what you think people want to know?”

